Warrior Foundation Freedom Station Giveathon | Nov 20, 2020

Help Send Our Heroes Home for the Holidays!

SAN DIEGO — In a proud annual tradition that truly embodies the spirit of the season and our nation’s deep-rooted patriotism, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station and our media partners, AM 760 iHeart Radio, CBS 8, and Armstrong & Getty are raising funds to fly our ill and injured troops home for the holidays!

Join us on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For injured warriors who face the challenges of recovery, rehabilitation and the transition to civilian life, there is no greater gift than to return home to their families for this special time of year.

Thanks to the generosity and compassion of donors like you, thousands of ill and injured service members have left the hospital and flown home for Christmas for the last 15 years.

While it seems like a simple gesture, a trip home has a priceless impact on a warrior’s morale and recovery, and the military families who love them. At its heart, sending our heroes home for the holidays is a gesture of gratitude for the men and women who have served, sacrificed, and are now learning to adapt and overcome both visible and invisible injuries.

In addition to flights home for the holidays, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station assists injured warriors year-round with a variety of programs, including adaptive sports, outdoor therapy, wheelchairs for warriors, vocational projects, education scholarships, career guidance, work wardrobes. and more.

We also provide a "home of the brave" via our two transitional housing residences, Freedom Station I and II, which provide injured warriors with the time, guidance and resources to successfully transition from military service to civilian life.

Founded in 2004, Warrior Foundation Freedom Station is a leading force in assisting, honoring and supporting the military men and women who have bravely served and sacrificed for our country. The foundation provides ill and injured warriors with quality-of-life items, support services and transitional housing designed to assist them and their families during recovery.