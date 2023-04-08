CBS 8 helps get a roof donated to a local non-profit helping women affected by trauma

Working for our Community: Sister League of San Diego is need of $100,000 in repairs. Antis Roofing is donating a new roof worth $30,000.

SAN DIEGO — A big surprise today for a local non-profit that helps women who were once homeless.

This is a follow up to one of our Working for our Community stories.

Sister League San Diego has two homes in the city but the homes are older and in need of $100,000 in repairs and updates, including a new roof.

Antis Roofing and Waterproofing saw our story about how Sister League helps women affected by trauma and its need to improve its homes, including that leaky roof.

Today, Charles Antis, Antis CEO, surprised Sister League's Executive Director with news that he would donate all the work and materials to replace the roof at one of the homes, that's worth about $30,000.

"We keep families safe and dry that’s our mission, that's our why. Because we know that, we don’t believe we can let anybody have a leaky roof just because I don’t have the money to pay it. We are going to donate your entire roof system and we’re gonna come install it with all of our partners in the trades," said Antis.

Antis Roofing is known for doing good in the community and this act of kindness is helping to lift a huge burden.

"It’s been on the forefront of our minds, 'the roof, the roof, the roof' and every year it's getting worse and worse and worse and I’ve reached out to so many people and so finally it’s like phew," said Nuria Haro-Lopez, Sister League, Executive Director. "Literally, Antis is known for the superhero branding and all that truly how I feel right now, our heroes, this is great," said Haro-Lopez.

In July, Jerome's Furniture donated a couch, dressers, and patio furniture to Sister League.

If you or someone you know is handyman or contractor or you would like to donate money click here.

Sister League is also in need of household items, such as toilet paper, cleaning products and kitchen items including ziplock bags. They said these items are a huge chunk of their supply budget.