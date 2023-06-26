Chula Vista non-profit named 'best in the state'

MAAC provides workforce training, help with high water bills, college scholarships, even free pre-school.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — As CBS 8 continues to Work for our Community, we want to share with you how others are doing the same.

MAAC for example, the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee, says their regional economic impact exceeds $200 million dollars each year. The non-profit also serves more than 100,000 people.

"We truly strive to lead the way," MAAC President and CEO Arnulfo Manriquez said. "I am incredibly proud of our success stories."

MAAC stands for the Metropolitan Area Advisory Committee, but when it started nearly 60 years ago, it stood for the Mexican American Advisory Committee.

"It was created to help Mexican Americans achieve management positions within government functions," Manriquez said.

Now they help everyone who wants a better life.

"These families want to be self-sufficient and get to the next step - the next job or the next immigration status," he added.

As MAAC does big things for our community, they are getting big recognition as well. As a leading provider of social services, MAAC was chosen as the 2023 California non-profit of the year, by Assembly Member Laurie Davies.

"Our focus is on economic development, but we add housing, education and health programs," Manriquez said.

If you want a better job, MAAC provides workforce training, also help with high water bills, college scholarships, even free pre-school for families who fall below the federal poverty level.

"Our preschoolers are excelling. Kindergarten teachers know, that's a MAAC kid because they're doing so well," Manriquez said.

The goal is to get you on the path to self sufficiency. MAAC can also help you get on the list for low income housing. They have built and now manage more than a thousand units. $130 million dollars was invested in real estate just last year. A project for homeless seniors in San Ysidro is currently in the works.

"95% of the people we serve are low income," the CEO added.

You can just show up at any of their 39 locations across San Diego County or start with an online application here.