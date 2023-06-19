Donations to San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation help the organization better protect firefighters and our community

The foundation helps bridge the gap from what the city's budget does and doesn't cover for firefighters, paramedics and lifeguards.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — CBS 8 is Working for our Community. There's a lot of good happening in San Diego and we want to share how some non-profits are making a difference.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation for example, is making our crews and community safer. The foundation is credited with saving lives behind the scenes.

"I will never run into a burning building, I will never rescue someone from a cliff, but the fact that I get to help put tools in their hand so they can do their job better, and protect our community, it's amazing," Wendy Robinson said, who is the Executive Director of the Fire Rescue Foundation.

The foundation helps bridge the gap from what the city's budget does and doesn't cover for firefighters, paramedics and lifeguards, by enhancing equipment, technology and training.

"Anyone who supports the foundation, is a hero in my book," Robinson added.

Sometimes five to 10 dollar donations come from individuals who just want to say thank you, other times grant money is secured or corporations step up. Following the Cedar Fire in 2003, when flames got far too close for comfort, Ray McKewon wanted to donate a brush rig. It's all-terrain and goes where fire trucks can't go.

They were in my neighborhood, we lost a couple of houses. They saved the rest, including mine," McKewon said.

If you're feeling inspired by all that they do, you can make a tax deductible donation. There's a need for tools of all kinds, specifically, chainsaws would be helpful right now, along with protective chaps.

"Tourniquets are also needed. They're 40 bucks a piece. That's not expensive, but when you have to outfit a thousand firefighters it adds up," Robinson said.

A thousand firefighters, across 52 different stations benefit from the public-private partnership.

"This is an example of something we would use to get out of a burning building quickly," Assistant Fire Chief John Wood said.

Most recently, the life-saving donations have helped purchase the Genesis rescue tool, better known as the Jaws of Life and multi-gas detectors.

"They can look for flammable gasses, oxygen saturation and more," Captain of the Hazmat Team Jeremy Cross said.

"Anything we can do to enhance what they do, is really an investment in public safety," Robinson said.

The San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation also educates, recruits and supports future firefighters.

"I am so proud to work with these brave men and women, who save lives," Chief Wood added.

You can donate through the San Diego Fire-Rescue Foundation website, sdfirerescue.org or through Venmo, at SD Fire Rescue.

Related Articles Training teaches San Diego County firefighters to fight wildland fires