29:Eleven Maternity Home in El Cajon helps unsheltered pregnant women

29:Eleven helps pregnant women in El Cajon who would otherwise be homeless. For some women, the home is a saving grace.

EL CAJON, Calif. — For one San Diego couple, what started as a calling from a higher power has now led to the success of a non-profit.

"I got the opportunity to go back to school, to get my medical assistance program going," Mar Macedonio said. She is studying, all while being a new mom to two-month-old Ronan.

"I hope he becomes an astronaut or something," she added.

She's lived at 29:Eleven since January and says it's been a saving grace.

"I did four years in prison, for transporting over the border," she shared. Just days before her release, the plan was to sleep on the street.

"I can't even describe the blessing that it is, to be here and have the space to feel safe, the time to move forward in your life," Macedonio said.

Pregnant moms are often turned away from traditional homeless shelters. 29:Eleven however, has helped house 62 moms in six years.

"After our third child, God started stirring something in our hearts," Beckie Perez said. After doing mission work in Haiti and Mexico, it was time to serve here at home - specifically pregnant women, who are experiencing homelessness.

The growing non-profit now has a maternity home, and an extended care program, to help get mom back on her feet, after the baby arrives.

A third location in Lemon Grove was sadly just destroyed by fire, but 29:Eleven says they will rebuild.

"It's a Bible verse. Jeremiah 29:11 that says "For I know the plans I have for you, plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future," Perez said.

In addition to providing a safe space, these moms are taught life skills.

"They don't pay rent, but they do pay a program fee. Things that are free are often devalued, so the residents pay 30 percent of what they have. They'll get half of that back when they leave, so they're also building a nest egg while here with us," Perez added.

The non-profit operates off donations. A summer jog-a-thon is happening at Journey Community Church in La Mesa, on July 29.