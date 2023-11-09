Non-profit provides paid internships for kids and adults with special needs

TERI gives people a chance to thrive, become independent, build self esteem and fine motor skills - all while giving the community another cool spot to hang.

SAN MARCOS, Calif. — In a new CBS 8 series called Working for our Community, we feature a lot of the good happening across San Diego County by shedding light on area non-profits.

At the TERI Campus of Life, children and adults with special needs get to thrive.

William Ranzolin for example, is good with people, quick on his feet and on the autism spectrum. He is a barista now at the Common Grounds Cafe and Coffee Bar in San Marcos.

"It really empowers you and helps people with special needs. It helps people like me, find a place in society," William said.

As the Oceanside campus merges with a new one in San Marcos, TERI will soon be able to offer even more services. For example, paid internships that come with a job coach.

"We have openings in culinary, barista, equestrian, organic farming and more. So we have a lot of opportunities and we're looking to expand. We're also looking for businesses who want to have interns," Meredith McDermott said, who is the Assistant Director for the Center for Arts and Adult Education.

The sprawling property in the Twin Oaks Valley features all of that - right there. There will soon be 20 programs on their 20 acres, including group homes, fitness classes, a performing art center and a school designed for each individual student. They currently serve 900 kids and adults.

"The whole purposeful design of this community is to integrate the local community with the special needs community. It takes a lot of love and a lot of community support," Dan Desaegher said who is the Chief Development Officer at TERI.

The TERI Campus of Life gives people a chance to thrive, become independent, build self-esteem and fine motor skills - all while giving the community another cool spot to shop, hang or host an event. The micro businesses within the non-profit generate revenue and build bridges to our neighbors. The money made goes right back into TERI programs.

"I feel so accomplished. Once my day is done, I'll be like good job, you did that," Ranzolin added.

His parents love seeing him blossom and want the same for others.

"When things clicked here, it was great to see because it really felt like a place that he belonged," Jeff Landon said.

"I can see it in his heart, that he's more content," Maria Lara-Landon said.

TERI is mostly privately funded, so if you'd like to donate, or get involved, click here.