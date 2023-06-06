Lionhearted woman stepping in to help San Diego's homeless community

Shirley Raines, also known as 'Beauty2thestreetz' on TikTok, is bringing her outreach services for the homeless community from Los Angeles to San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — A Los Angeles woman fired-up to take action and provide for the homeless community, one she was once part of, is bringing her outreach services to San Diego.

"San Diego is near and dear to my heart because many people don't know my first home was in Chula Vista. That's where I raised my son. That was the first apartment I had and the last apartment he ever had a birthday at," Shirley Raines said.

Raines, widely known as 'Beauty2thestreetz' to her more than 5.1-million followers on TikTok, told CBS 8 that the death of her two-year-old son drove her pain into motivation.

"Many years ago, I was in a state of homelessness myself almost and just didn't have a place for him to stretch his legs and play. I sent him to a family member's house who was careless with medication, and he never came back alive," Raines said.

Raines said she found healing for her trauma by volunteering for several organizations that helped the homeless community of Skid Row in Los Angeles. The community was fascinated with Raines' eyelashes, hair color, earrings, and piercings - and that's when she knew she was intricately seated in the perfect position to care for the homeless community.

'Beauty2thestreetz' began fully funded by Raines' own pocket. Between herself, her team, friends, family, and the kindness of strangers, sheʼs able to not only feed 400-plus people but also offer showers, hair wash and color, make-up, wigs, and most importantly, connection.

Raines told CBS 8 that on her most recent outreach venture in San Diego, the one thing that stood out to her the most was the number of pregnant women living on the streets of San Diego.

"I got a girl out there who's five months pregnant and never had medical care. You got another girl that's about to have a C-section in seven weeks, and she sleeps in her car; you have another queen that's eight months pregnant; she's sleeping in a tent on the ground," Raines said.

Raines added it's essential to understand why some pregnant women on the streets don't have medical care because they probably didn't ask to be pregnant in the first place.

"I need those queens to understand is regardless of how that got in here, it's here. And you can't just wish away the problem because your belly is growing. And I understand you may not want this baby because of how it was given to you. But somebody in the world will want that baby," Raines said.

Raines told CBS 8 'Beauty2thestreetz' has dedicated each Wednesday to providing services to the homeless community of San Diego.

The team expects to arrive in San Diego from Los Angeles around 9:30 a.m. on Wednesdays to provide fresh food like beef and chicken taco bowls, garlic chicken noodle dishes, snacks, and most importantly, prenatal vitamins and care to women on the streets who need it.

CBS 8 asked Raines if she could say anything to people in charge of politically affecting change for the San Diego homeless community. Raines said:

"I don't think I'd say anything to them. I really wouldn't. I wouldn't waste my breath. I know that it takes everyday citizens to make a change. I have everything to say to the queen on the corner who is struggling because she doesn't know where she's going to sleep at night. I have everything to say to the king that has a black eye simply because he was trying to get to the trash can and get something to eat."

You can donate to 'Beauty2thestreetz' by clicking here.