1 dead, 4 critically injured in Orange County, CA church shooting

The Orange County Sheriff's Department says one person has been detained and a weapon has been recovered that might have be involved in a shooting.

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. — One person was killed and four others were critically injured Sunday in a shooting at a church in Laguna Woods, and authorities said they took a suspect into custody.

The Orange County Sheriff's Department said the shooting took place around 1:26 p.m. inside Geneva Presbyterian Church at 24301 El Toro Road.

"Four victims have been critically wounded, one with minor injuries. All victims are adults and are en route to the hospital. One victim is deceased at the scene," the department said, adding that the suspect was detained at the scene.

The department said earlier that a weapon was recovered that might have been involved in the shooting.

The shooter's motive was not immediately clear.

The Los Angeles branch of the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives sent special agents to Laguna Woods to assist the OCSD with its investigation.

The office of California Gov. Gavin Newsom tweeted the following statement:

"We are actively monitoring the shooting at a church in Laguna Woods and working closely with local law enforcement. No one should have to fear going to their place of worship. Our thoughts are with the victims, community, and all those impacted by this tragic event."

El Toro Road was closed between Calle Sonora and Canyon Wren, and people were urged to avoid the area.

The shooting comes one day after a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, was targeted by a heavily armed shooter who killed 10 people and wounded three others. Authorities arrested an 18-year-old man in that crime, which they said was racially motivated. Eleven of the 13 victims were Black.

