1 man died, 2 other men revived with Narcan after possible overdose in Mission Beach

It was not made clear as to what the three men took, although Narcan is typically used for Fentanyl overdoses, according to the SDPD.

SAN DIEGO — A man in his 20s died Tuesday and two other men in their 20s were revived from a possible overdose at a Mission Beach home, according to authorities.

Officers arrived just after 2:30 a.m. when two of the men called to report that one in their group had passed out after the trio returned from a party, the San Diego Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they began CPR on the unconsciousness individual, and also administered Narcan to all three males, according to the SDPD.

Two men regained full consciousness, while the third, who has not been identified, later died at Scripps La Jolla Medical Center, according to the SDPD.

