SAN DIEGO — Police are investigating Friday the death of a person found inside a marijuana dispensary in El Cajon.



El Cajon police responded to a possible shooting in the 300 block of West Douglas Avenue near South Sunshine Avenue around 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to police. Heartland Fire & Rescue also responded to the call, a dispatcher said.



Officers found an unresponsive person inside a marijuana dispensary, authorities said. Paramedics arrived and performed life-saving measures, but the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.



The intersection of West Douglas Avenue and S. Sunshine Ave. was blocked as detectives worked at the scene.



The victim's exact cause of death has not yet been released.