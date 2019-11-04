ESCONDIDO, Calif. — Police and federal agents are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest of the arsonist who set fire last month to an Escondido mosque.



“Escondido is a diverse community. Escondido is a caring community. And Escondido will not tolerate crimes committed against its places of worship and peace,” said Escondido Police Captain Edward Varso during a Thursday afternoon news conference.



The fire set in the early-morning hours of March 24 at the Islamic Center of Escondido is now being investigated as a possible hate crime.



Whoever poured flammable liquid on the building and torched it also wrote graffiti referencing the fatal mosque shootings in New Zealand.



“Hate crime is the main responsibility and jurisdiction of the FBI. We take it very seriously, especially at a house of worship and it is a priority for us,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Susanne Turner.





“ATF views arson attack against a house of worship as an attack not just on a building but as an attack on the community as a whole,” said ATF Assistant Special Agent in Charge Ernesto Diaz.



Following the fire, the community of Escondido responded with a prayer vigil and outrage over violence targeting a religious congregation.



“Christian, Jewish, Sikh, Buddhist, people of no faith all rallied around us at this time of need,” said Yusef Miller with the Islamic Society of North County.



Given the fact that 50 people died in the New Zealand shootings just days earlier, this local attack hit the community hard.



“I was disgusted to hear that this was happening two miles from where I live,” said resident Sarah Brown.



Police say surveillance cameras were installed at the mosque but they were not working at the time of the arson.



If you have any information dial 1-800-CALL-FBI. You could be eligible for that $10,000 reward if your tip leads to an arrest.

