12-year-old shot to death at Chula Vista condo complex

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A 12-year-old boy was shot and killed near a condo complex sidewalk, police said today.



Officers responded at 9:10 a.m. Saturday to a radio call of a shooting at the Woodland Hills Condominium Complex at 530 Telegraph Canyon Road, according to Lt. Dan Peak of the Chula Vista Police Department.



"When officers arrived on scene, they located a male victim down on the ground near the complex sidewalk with one visible gunshot wound," Peak said.



Officers and paramedics performed life-saving measures on the victim, who was then taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, the lieutenant said.



The identity of the 12-year-old boy was being withheld because he is a minor, Peak said.



The circumstances of the shooting remain unknown. The victim lived at the complex with his family, Peak said.



"The victim's family was home at the time of the incident and called first responders," Peak said. "All witnesses have been cooperative with the investigation."



Officers questioned a 15-year-old boy who was the victim's companion, he said. He was released later to his family and his identity was withheld because he is a minor.



Police were trying to locate witnesses and potential suspects.



Anyone with information about the incident was asked to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.