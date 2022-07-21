16-year-old boy suffers life-threatening gunshot wound in National City

NCPD detectives later learned that three suspects left the scene heading east on East 16th Street after the incident occurred from witness accounts.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy who was found with a gunshot wound to his head is on life support, police said Thursday.

Police officers located the boy near intersection of East 16th Street and Euclid Avenue around 9 p.m. Wednesday, according to the National City Police Department.

"Medics arrived and the victim was immediately taken to a local trauma center where he is currently on life support," Sgt. Vincent Fernando said. "His injury is considered non-survivable."

The victim's name was not released.

