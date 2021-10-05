18-year-old man arrested for allegedly groping girls in San Diego stores

Investigators are seeking additional witnesses and possibly more victims after arresting David Miguel Corona for lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14.

SAN DIEGO — An 18-year-old man was in custody Tuesday in connection with two alleged sexual assaults against children, police said.

Investigators are seeking additional witnesses and possibly more victims, according to Lt. Adam Sharki of the San Diego Police Department.

David Miguel Corona was booked into county jail on suspicion of two counts of lewd and lascivious acts on a child under 14, Sharki said.

Corona was arrested after SDPD officers investigated two incidents reported Friday and Sunday, he added.

Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, officers received a call from the mother of an 11-year-old girl. Sharki said the mother told police that her daughter had been molested by a man who they didn't know while shopping at a Target store at 5680 Balboa Ave. in the Clairemont area.

The man followed the girl down one of the aisles, groped her and ran away before police officers arrived, Sharki said.

At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the SDPD received a call from the mother of a 13-year-old girl.

Sharki said that mother told police that her daughter had been molested by an unknown man while shopping at the Goodwill store at 7631 Girard Ave. in La Jolla.

The suspect remained at the store and police officers arrested him without incident, Sharki said.

Child abuse detectives determined the same man was responsible for Friday's assault.

Corona is described as a Hispanic man with a medium complexion, about 6’2” tall, 180 pounds, thick black hair, and brown eyes.