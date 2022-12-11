18-year-old man arrested in connection with the fatal stabbing at Chula Vista house party

U.S. Marshals San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested James Mumper Jr., 18, in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo, according to police.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — Chula Vista police Tuesday morning announced the arrest of a suspect accused of stabbing to death a 17-year-old boy at a house party in Chula Vista.

U.S. Marshals San Diego Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested James Mumper Jr., 18, in connection with the murder of 17-year-old Mateo Castillo, according to a press release issued by the Chula Vista Police Department December 13.

Sgt. Molina said authorities arrested Mumper Jr. Friday, December 9.

"In the days leading up to the arrest, Chula Vista Police Detectives worked with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office to obtain an arrest warrant for Mumper Jr. He was contacted at his home and arrested without incident. Mumper Jr. was booked into San Diego County Jail pending charges of Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon," Sgt. Molina said.

Mateo Castillo of El Cajon was identified by CVPD on November 17.

Mateo Alexander Castillo, 17, was at a house party in the 900 block of Rigley Street in the Sunbow neighborhood of Chula Vista on November 12 when he was involved in an altercation at a house party, according to Chula Vista police.

A neighbor told CBS 8 she heard screaming, looked out her window, and saw five to 10 men jump over a backyard fence where the party was happening.

Dispatchers with Chula Vista police received a 9-1-1 call around 1:46 a.m. Saturday from a female saying someone had been stabbed and that her friend was dying. Dispatchers continued to receive additional related calls according to Sergeant Anthony Molina with the Chula Vista Police Department.

Sgt. Molina said officers arrived on the scene within four minutes of the first call and observed what appeared to have been a large house party with upwards of 60 people in attendance.

According to the press release, officers first discovered Mateo Alexander Castillo in the home with at least one stab wound to his torso. Despite life-saving measures, Castillo was pronounced, Sgt. Anthony Molina said.

Officers discovered another 17-year-old boy unconscious in front of the home with severe injuries to his face and upper body, according to the CVPD press release. Officers were also made aware of a third 17-year-old male about two blocks away at E. Palomar Street and Medical Center Court who had a stab wound to his torso. The press release reads: he was conscious, but uncooperative with officers. Police determined he was related to the same incident.

Both 17-year-old boys who were injured and transported to area hospitals were last reported to be in stable condition.

Authorities were still seeking information to help identify additional suspects and assist with the ongoing investigation, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit a tip via P3tips (online or mobile application) if they wish to remain anonymous.