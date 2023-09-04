19-year-old shot in neck in Spring Valley; search for suspect underway

A 19-year-old man was shot in the neck while sitting in a car in Spring Valley.

SPRING VALLEY, Calif. — A 19-year-old man was shot in the neck Sunday while sitting in a car in Spring Valley.

The shooting happened at 2:12 p.m. Sunday in the 1900 block of Kenwood Drive, according to Lt. David Collins of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The lieutenant said that the man drove to a Carl's Jr. restaurant in Casa de Oro, about a mile away, where paramedics then rushed him to a hospital. The wound was not considered life-threatening.

Investigators discovered a bullet hole in the car.

There was no description of the shooter or a known motive.