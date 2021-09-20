2 adults, 1 teen stabbed, during fight outside Oceanside High School

The incident was not on school grounds and the assailant in the incident was at large as of 6 p.m. according to police.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A man, woman and teenage girl were stabbed Monday during a fight outside Oceanside High School.

The violence erupted shortly before 3:30 p.m. at the edge of a parking lot at the campus just west of Interstate 5 at Mission Avenue, Oceanside police spokesman Tom Bussey said.

During the fracas, an unidentified assailant stabbed a teenage girl, stabbed two adults, then fled, Bussey said. The female adult was walking by and was not involved in the incident, according to police. She was stabbed in the arm.

Paramedics took the more seriously injured stabbing victim to Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla with puncture wounds to her abdomen, and transported another to Tri-City Medical Center for treatment of cuts to one of his arms.

The assailant remained at large as of 6 p.m., Bussey said.

It was unclear what sparked the fight.