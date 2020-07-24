2 arrested in connection with shooting death of 18-year-old in Carlsbad

SAN DIEGO — A teenage girl and 19-year-old man were arrested in connection with the shooting death of an 18-year-old man in Carlsbad, police said Friday.



Dispatchers received a call around 7:25 p.m. Thursday from someone reporting that a person had been shot and needed medical attention at an apartment complex on Caringa Way, off Alicante Road east of El Camino Real, Carlsbad police spokeswoman Jodee Reyes said.



Officers arrived and found the 18-year-old victim in the courtyard of the apartment complex suffering from a gunshot wound, Reyes said. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His name was withheld pending family notification.



Detectives later arrested a 16-year-old girl, whose name was withheld, and a 19-year-old San Marcos resident, Gerardo Gonzales, in connection with the shooting death, Reyes said.



The girl was booked into juvenile hall on suspicion of manslaughter and gross negligent discharge of a firearm while Gonzales was booked into the Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony child endangerment.



The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately released.