2 arrested in Santee on suspicion of pointing gun at people

A man and woman were in custody Tuesday morning suspected of brandishing a gun in Santee.



The people were at the intersection of Cuyamaca Street and Mission Gorge Road Monday and told authorities a woman in a black Dodge Ram truck going westbound on Mission Gorge pointed a black gun at them, according to Sgt. Ashley Lewis of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department. An approximate time for the incident was not immediately available.



A deputy stopped the truck and detained three people inside, including a young child. A curbside line-up was conducted and the woman was positively identified as the suspect, Lewis said.



A search of the vehicle turned up a semi-automatic handgun with two loaded magazines. The gun was registered to the man driving the truck. Both adults were arrested on suspicion of child endangerment and exhibiting a firearm, Lewis said.



The status of the child was not disclosed. The names of the suspects were not immediately available.