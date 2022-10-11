2 dead, 2 hospitalized in possible overdose in University Heights

First responders revived two of them with Narcan -- a drug used to counteract the effects of fentanyl -- and transported them to a hospital, SDPD said.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Two people died and two others were taken to a hospital Thursday after a suspected overdose -- possibly of fentanyl -- at a University Heights residence, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Authorities were called at 5:41 a.m. to a home in the 4300 block of Louisiana Street on a report of four unresponsive people, SDPD said.

First responders revived two of them with Narcan -- a drug used to counteract the effects of fentanyl -- and transported them to a hospital, SDPD said.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit told CBS 8 that a man and a woman in their 30s were found dead in the home after someone called 911 about their roommates not waking up. He also said drugs were found in the home.

During a joint news conference Thursday with Mayor Todd Gloria on the fight against fentanyl, Chief Nisleit spoke about the overdose.

"This morning just after 5 o'clock we responded to an address in North Park, four people down with overdose. Fortunately, we got there and with the use of NARCAN we were able to save two, but two young people lost their lives. I can't say with certainty right now because the investigation is so new that it is fentanyl related, but we know they're overdose deaths," Nisleit said.

The chief also says homicide investigators are also assisting to find the the drug dealers and will hold them accountable.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is available.