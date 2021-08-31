2 injured in separate freeway shootings on I-805 and SR-94

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — An investigation is underway Tuesday after two people were injured in two separate freeway shootings that occurred just minutes apart, according to California Highway Patrol. The first incident happened on the I-805 North, near Imperial Avenue around 2:15 a.m. The second incident happened shortly after along State Route 94 East, near College Avenue.

In the first vehicle, a female was shot in the back. In the second vehicle, a male was also shot in the back, according to CHP.



A newer model black sedan was reportedly seen leaving the scene, possibly an Altima, CHP said.



The conditions of the victims are unknown. No suspect has been identified.



Lanes re-opened shortly after 4:30 a.m. on I-805 North at Imperial and SR-94 East near College Ave., according to CHP.