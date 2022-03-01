2 men arrested in connection with hotel pipe bomb blast in Kearny Mesa

No injuries were reported, and the hotel property sustained only minor damage, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Two men were in custody Tuesday in connection with the detonation of a pipe bomb at a Kearny Mesa hotel.

The device was set off at about 10:20 a.m. Thursday on the second floor of the Four Points by Sheraton, 8110 Aero Drive, near Kearny Villa Road, according to the San Diego Police Department.

No injuries were reported, and the hotel property sustained only minor damage.

Grover Preston Everett, 39, and Hans Jurgen Sarda, 30, were subsequently arrested on suspicion of possession of a destructive device, detonating a destructive device, and other associated offenses. Sarda was also arrested on an alleged outstanding warrant from an unrelated incident.

Lt. Adam Sharki said that tips from the public led investigators to the suspects.