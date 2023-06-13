Police: Toddler killed by mother's 20-year-old boyfriend in Bay Terraces home

A child who was almost two years old died at an area hospital after an investigation revealed the boyfriend of the child's mother inflicted traumatic injuries.

SAN DIEGO — A child who was almost two years of age died at an area hospital after reportedly suffering serious traumatic injuries at a Bay Terraces home Monday evening.

San Diego Police Department dispatchers received a 9-1-1 call around 2:40 p.m. on June 12 from a home in the 2900 block of Morton Way in the Bay Terraces neighborhood with reports that a child was not breathing.

Officers immediately responded to the home and began lifesaving efforts before the child was taken to an area hospital, according to Lieutenant Jud Campbell with SDPD.

"During the preliminary investigation, it was determined the child had sustained serious traumatic internal injuries that were indicative of physical child abuse," Lt. Campbell said in a press release.

Based on the San Diego Police Department Child Abuse Unit's initial investigation and the severity of the injuries to the child, the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit responded to investigate.

Detectives with San Diego police determined that 20-year-old McArvin Caringal-Sanchez caused the fatal injuries to the child, authorities said.

Carnigal-Sanchez was in a dating relationship with the child's mother at the time of the incident, Lt. Campbell elaborated.

San Diego Sherriff's Department jail records show Carnigal-Sanchez was booked into San Diego Central Jail and charged with first-degree murder. He was ineligible for bail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888- 580-8477.

The investigation is ongoing.