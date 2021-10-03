Toddler shot in the leg in Ramona expected to survive

Investigators are trying to determine how the toddler ended up suffering a gunshot wound. The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital on Sunday.

RAMONA, Calif. — Investigators were trying to determine Sunday how a toddler in Ramona ended up with a gunshot wound to the leg, according to the San Diego Sheriff's Department. The 2- to 3-year-old girl was expected to survive, authorities said.

The child was taken to Rady Children's Hospital around 11:15 a.m. by a female but it was not known if she was the girl's mother.

The investigation was taking place at a home in the 24200 block of Sargeant Road in the East County San Diego area. It was not clear where exactly the shooting occurred but crime scene tape was put up around the house.

Investigators were also at the hospital Sunday afternoon.