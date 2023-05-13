Police: 22-year-old City Heights man shot to death by 'acquaintance'

A 22-year-old man was shot and killed by an "acquaintance" while standing in a City Heights driveway, according to San Diego police.

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot dead late Friday night in the Castle neighborhood of City Heights.

San Diego police were called to the 3500 block of Van Dyke Avenue around 11:52 p.m. following reports of a shooting, according to Lieutaenant Jud Campbell with San Diego Police Department.

When officers arrived, they located a man in a driveway suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

"Paramedics were called, and the male was transported to a local hospital, where, unfortunately, he was pronounced deceased," Lt. Campbell said.

Authorities identified the victim, but the only description provided to media, pending notification of his family, was that he was a 22-year-old Hispanic man.

Officers on the scene detained a 21-year-old Hispanic man in relation to the shooting, Lt. Campbell said. The suspect was identified as Alan Bahena.

Bahena was booked into San Diego County Jail and charged with murder.

Lt. Campbell said preliminary investigations revealed that Bahena, the victim, and other people gathered in a driveway when shots were fired.

"At some point, Bahena fired a gun that struck the victim at least once. It is unknown at this point what circumstances led up to the shooting," Lt. Campbell said.

No other suspects were believed to be involved in the shooting.

Bahena is expected to appear in court on May 17 at 1:30 p.m.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting was asked to call the San Diego Police Department Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.