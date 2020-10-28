3 killed, 1 hurt when stolen vehicle fleeing SDPD crashes in Mount Hope

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were killed and one suffered severe injuries when the driver of a reportedly stolen vehicle fled from a San Diego police officer in the Sherman Heights area and crashed roughly two miles away near a Mount Hope intersection, police said Wednesday.



The pursuit began near the intersection of 24th Street and Island Avenue at 11:01 p.m. Tuesday after a San Diego police officer ran the license plate of 2003 Honda Pilot and discovered the SUV had been reported stolen, SDPD Officer John Buttle said.



When the officer attempted to pull the SUV over, its driver took off and the officer lost sight of the vehicle as it headed eastbound on Market Street near Interstate 15, Buttle said.



A police helicopter continued tracking the SUV until it crashed near the intersection of Market and Raven streets, just over a half-mile east of Interstate 15, he said.



The crash occurred less than five minutes after the pursuit started, SDPD Officer Tony Martinez said.



The driver and two passengers in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene, Buttle said. A third passenger was taken to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.



No details about the victims were immediately available.