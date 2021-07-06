3 people injured in head-on Spring Valley crash

The crash happened Monday just before 11 a.m. in the 9100 block of Jamacha Boulevard.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were injured, including a five-year-old, in a head-on crash in spring valley, according to authorities.

Police said the child was taken to Rady Children's hospital. No further information on the child's condition was immediately available.



According to police, a Nissan sedan crossed the yellow lines and hit an on-coming car head-on and a parked car was also hit.

All lanes in the immediate area on Jamacha Blvd. were cleared around noon.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation.

