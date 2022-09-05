3 stabbed, 2 fatally, man arrested in the Jamacha area

The three people were stabbed when a fight broke out at a gathering at a residence, police said.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Three people were stabbed, two fatally, in the Jamacha/Lomita area of San Diego and a 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the attack.

The stabbings happened around 2:40 a.m. in the 800 block of Carlsbad Avenue, according to San Diego police Lt. Adam Sharki.

One man, 34, was pronounced dead at the scene. A second man, 36, was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, Sharki said. Their names were withheld pending notification of next of kin. A 24-year-old woman was also stabbed. She was hospitalized with non-life-threatening wounds.

The three people were stabbed when a fight broke out at a gathering at a residence, Sharki said.

Michael Major was arrested by police for allegedly doing the stabbings, Sharki said. He was first taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries suffered during the fight and later booked on a two murder counts.

Anyone with information on these stabbings was asked to call the SDPD homicide unit at 619-531-2293. Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477.