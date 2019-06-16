SAN DIEGO — San Diego sheriff's deputies in East County arrested 36 people Saturday in a warrant sweep, clearing 44 misdemeanor warrants and two felony warrants.

The sweep included the cities and unincorporated areas of Lemon Grove, Spring Valley, Jamul, El Cajon, La Mesa and Rancho San Diego.

The Sheriff's Department's Court Services Bureau-Field Division conducted the search and arrest of people with outstanding warrants regardless of the charge or bail amount.

The warrant sweep was funded by the Sheriff's Warrant System Automation Trust Fund, according to the agency. The trust fund is made up of assessment fees collected from people who have violated a written promise to appear in court or otherwise fail to comply with a court order.

The department encouraged people who have outstanding warrants to turn themselves in between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at any sheriff's court facilities.

The public can provide anonymous warrant tips at, https://www.sdsheriff.net/courts/warranttipform.html.