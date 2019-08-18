SAN DIEGO — A warrant sweep Saturday resulted in the arrests of 36 people, authorities said.

The sweep included 38 misdemeanor warrants and five felony warrants being cleared, according to Sgt. Steve Chambers of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A San Diego man, 53, was contacted for an outstanding misdemeanor warrant and found to be in possession of about 1.5 grams of methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia. He was booked into jail on his warrant along with the new drug charges.

Three people were cited and released. Two stolen vehicles were recovered during the operation.