SAN DIEGO — Four juveniles accused of taking part in assaulting and robbing a teenager at a South Bay restaurant earlier this month, leaving him with a broken wrist, pleaded not guilty before a judge Monday.



The four defendants, along with Aldrin Uy, 19, and Kent Bernard Pasunting, 18, are accused in the April 11 attack on the 16-year-old victim at Cotixan Mexican Food in Chula Vista. It allegedly stemmed from an ongoing feud originating from a dispute on social media between the victim and one of the juvenile suspects, police said.

Each juvenile is facing a charge of assault with great bodily harm. On Monday, prosecutors referred to suspect number one as the ring leader. He’s a 17-year-old with no criminal history, according to his defense attorney. All four juveniles are being kept in custody at a juvenile detention facility.

Uy and Pasunting pleaded not guilty to assault and battery charges Thursday afternoon and were being held in lieu of $100,000 bail each.

The victim was with his girlfriend at the eatery in the 1300 block of East Palomar Street when he was confronted, beaten and robbed, Capt. Phil Collum said.



The boy was unable to positively identify his assailants, Collum said.



"A video of the attack was shared on social media and gained significant media attention," Collum said. "All six suspects were identified, in part, by the video."

School officials and the management of the restaurant also helped police track down the suspects, according to Collum.



On Tuesday, investigators arrested Pasunting and Uy for their alleged roles in the crime. Both had attended Mark Twain High, a continuation school with a campus at Morse High School.



The other four suspects, who range in age from 15 to 17, also were taken into custody Tuesday. They all attended Morse High School prior to being suspended following the fracas at the restaurant.

Their names were withheld because they are minors.



The crime "appeared to be related to an ongoing online dispute between the victim and one of the juvenile attackers," Collum said. "The dispute began last month, when the victim and suspect got into a heated exchange on social media over comments made to one of the victim's friends."

The next court hearing for the four juveniles is expected to be on May 1.