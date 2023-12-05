21-year-old man killed, 3 others wounded in mass shooting outside south Indianapolis restaurant

The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. at 4020 S. East St., which is the address of a Steak 'n Shake restaurant.

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple people were injured in a shooting that killed one person at a south Indianapolis fast food restaurant late Thursday.

Shortly after 11 p.m., IMPD officers responded to the Steak 'n Shake restaurant at 4020 S. East St., near East Hanna Avenue.

An IMPD spokesperson said officers at the scene found four people who had apparently been shot. One of the victims, an adult male, has been pronounced dead.

The Marion County Coroner's Office identified the deceased victim as 21-year-old Artemas Boyd II.

The other three victims, described as young adults, were reported to be awake and breathing at the scene.

Investigators believe the shooting happened in the parking lot of the restaurant. The three surviving victims then went inside the Steak 'n Shake to seek shelter, according to police.

There is no information about a possible motive or suspect at this time. Police are looking at surveillance footage from nearby security cameras to help in their investigation.

Police said they recovered at least two firearms at the scene.