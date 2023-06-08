$4M worth of meth found hidden in truck hauling Brussels sprouts

Authorities tested the narcotics and determined it was methamphetamine with a total weight of 2,052.20 lbs., with an estimated street value of $4,309,620.

CALEXICO, Calif. — Authorities found more than $4M worth of narcotics hidden inside a truck hauling Brussels sprouts through the Calexico East Cargo Facility.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said around 7:28 p.m. on June 2, officers encountered a 51-year-old man in Calexico driving a tractor-trailer with a shipment manifested for Brussels sprouts.

Officers with U.S. Customs and Border Protection referred the truck to a secondary inspection area when the driver approached the Calexico East Cargo Facility area.

A dog specializing in detecting hidden people and drugs alerted officers to the presence of narcotics.

"During the inspection, CBP officers discovered and extracted a total of 148 packages concealed within the floor and roof of the trailer", CBP said in a press release.

Authorities tested the narcotics and determined it was methamphetamine with a total weight of 2,052.20 lbs., with an estimated street value of $4,309,620.

“Smugglers are constantly utilizing innovative methods to conceal narcotics,” said Roque Caza, Calexico Area Port Director. “By combining officer intuition and utilizing advanced technology, officers were able to make a notable discovery within a shipment of produce. Excellent work by our CBP officers.”

The driver was detained by authorities for attempting to smuggle drugs, and the drugs were seized by officials.