7 people found dead in pickup truck in Tijuana

Seven people in Tijuana were found dead inside a pickup truck with California license plates, according to Mexico officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

TIJUANA, Baja California — Authorities in Mexico made the grim discovery of several dead people found in an abandoned pickup truck parked near a Tijuana gas station Monday morning.

Officers in Mexico were called to a Gasko gas station near Héctor Terán Terán Boulevard in the Campestre Murua neighborhood around 4:40 a.m., following reports of a deceased person in a truck.

Authorities arrived on the scene and discovered seven dead people inside the Ford F-150 pickup truck. In a video clip shared with CBS 8, not posted online, showed officials pulling bodies from what appeared to be a large brown box.

Tijuana Press, a news outlet in Mexico, reported that of the six people found stuffed in a box in the rear of the truck, three of them were men, and the other three were unrecognizable.

A seventh victim was found wrapped in a blanket in the back of the truck.

The truck had California license plates on it, photos showed.

Local media in Tijuana reported that in the 24 hours leading up to the discovery of several bodies in the pickup truck, officials had previously responded to about 14 murders in the Baja California area.

"One more tragedy in the city than one of those tragedies that we are seeing frequently and that we need to point out so as not to get used to them as if it were normal," said Francisco García, an activist calling for less frequent crime in Mexico.

The Mayor of Tijuana, Montserrat Caballero, announced that she would be living on military premises for "safety reasons" following the gruesome discovery of several dead bodies.

Mayor Caballero also said the decision to live on military premises comes after her entourage was threatened and attacked by four men.

Two people possibly connected to the slaying were arrested, but authorities are working to determine their involvement, according to reports.

The crime is under investigation.