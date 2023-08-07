AAA: New travel scam targeting stranded fliers

AAA has seen scams targeting air travelers who have delayed or canceled flights.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While the summer has been a busy one for travel, it has also be a busy one for scams and especially those targeting travelers, according to AAA.

A AAA travel advisor recently reported seeing scams targeting air travelers who have delayed or canceled flights. Fake phone numbers were posted online and pop-up when people search for an airline's phone number. These fake numbers then take travelers directly to the scammers.

These scammers ask for reservation information and credit card numbers to pay for service fees or flight changes. Those fees are hundreds of dollars.

AAA provided the following tips to help people avoid scams:

If your flight is delayed or canceled, and you’re at the airport, speak with a gate agent in person or use the airline’s app.

If you prefer to call the airline, use the toll-free number that appears on their website.

An airline will not charge you for a canceled or delayed flight.

Prior to a trip, download the airline’s app and save their toll-free number on your phone.

To avoid these situations, work with a travel agent ahead of time and purchase travel insurance to cover incidental expenses like meals and lodging in the event of a cancelation.

The travel season has been busy. AAA reports that their data shows a more than 200% increase in international trips compared to 2022 and a more than 300% increase in hotel bookings in the past year.

This higher demand for travel has lead to airfare increases. International trips cost more than 30%, according to AAA.

There is a new sense of you only live once, with people booking travel to bucket list destinations as far out as 2024 and 2025 already.