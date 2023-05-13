Altercation inside Otay Ranch sneaker shop ends with gun being brandished

A verbal altercation inside an Otay Ranch sneaker shop ended with at least one person brandishing a handgun in a video posted to social media.

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A verbal altercation inside an Otay Ranch sneaker shop Friday ended with at least one person brandishing a handgun in a video posted to social media.

Video shared with CBS 8 from STASHOUT, a sneaker shop located in the 1300 block of East Palomar Street in the Otay Ranch neighborhood of Chula Vista, showed an employee in a verbal altercation with at least four unidentified suspects.

Daniel Cabigas, the owner of STASHOUT, told CBS 8 that the suspects walked into his store on May 12 around 5:30 p.m. smelling like weed and demanding to use the restroom.

Cabigas said he told the men that there were restrooms outside they could use. The situation escalated when the men refused to leave Cabigas' store.

"I asked them to leave because I had a few middle school and high school customers in the shop, and they [the suspects] wreaked of weed," Cabigas said.

Cabigas said one of the suspects, in a blue, fitted hat wearing a black shoulder bag, began threatening him with a weapon "hidden" in the shoulder bag.

A physical altercation ensued when the suspect poked Cabigas with the weapon in the shoulder bag. The altercation poured out of the business onto the sidewalk. At some point, one of the suspects brandished a gun.

"Oh my God, there is a gun," the person recording the video shouted.

The sneaker store employee disarmed the suspect, pistol-whipped the suspect, and attempted to run from the altercation back towards the shoe store.

The unidentified fled the scene before police could arrive.

Cabigas told CBS 8 that the store is brand-new to the area and was only open on a "soft launch" basis, but he's seen the suspects walking around the area previously.

Chula Vista police said there is an ongoing investigation but could not provide any additional detail at the time this article was published.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call Chula Vista Police Department or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.