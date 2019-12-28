GARDEN GROVE, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol has issued an Amber Alert for a 3-year-old girl last seen with her mother in Garden Grove. Josephine Lujan was last seen at about 1:50 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 27 with mother Christina Lujan, 39. According to California Highway Patrol, the mother is considered "armed and dangerous."

According to CHP, Christina was last seen driving a 2012 Gold Ford Escape with California License Plate 6ZPF343. This is what the car looks like:

Garden Grove Police Department

The Garden Grove Police Department sent out the Amber Alert just before 6 p.m. on Friday. The department considers this case a "parental abduction."

CHP

"Today, Christine had a custody visit with her mother and daughter," said the Garden Grove Police Department in a message to the public. "When grandma Evelyn went inside her house and came back out, she found Christine and Josephine gone."

Josephine Lujan is described as Hispanic, 3 feet, 3 inches tall, 45 pounds with brown hair and eyes, wearing a gray long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and black boots.

Christina Lujan, 39, was described as Hispanic, 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.