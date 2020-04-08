Amber Alert: Search for 2-year-old Charli-Fae Harris

According to police, on August 3, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., 31-year-old Lafayette Harris kidnapped his two-year-old daughter from the 1000 block of 47th St.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department initiated a child abduction alert Tuesday morning. Police need the public’s assistance in locating two year old Charli-Fae Harris.

According to police, on August 3, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., 31-year-old Lafayette Harris kidnapped his two-year-old daughter Charli-Fae Harris from the 1000 block of 47th Street.

Charli-Fae Harris is a two-year-old female. She is mixed race, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds; She has brown shoulder length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing silver sparkly shoes.

Lafayette Harris is a black male, 31 years old, 5’9”, 240 pounds. Harris was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn L200 4 door, License California 6VZR757.