Crime

Amber Alert: Search for 2-year-old Charli-Fae Harris

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The San Diego Police Department initiated a child abduction alert Tuesday morning. Police need the public’s assistance in locating two year old Charli-Fae Harris. 

According to police, on August 3, 2020, at approximately 5:30 p.m., 31-year-old Lafayette Harris kidnapped his two-year-old daughter Charli-Fae Harris from the 1000 block of 47th Street.

Charli-Fae Harris is a two-year-old female. She is mixed race, 3 feet tall, 40 pounds; She has brown shoulder length curly hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing silver sparkly shoes. 

Lafayette Harris is a black male, 31 years old, 5’9”, 240 pounds. Harris was last seen driving a white 2003 Saturn L200 4 door, License California 6VZR757. 

If you have any information about this child kidnapping, please call 911 immediately.

