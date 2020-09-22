Arrest made in 1974 cold case murder of Carla Walker, police say

Carla Walker was kidnapped in February of 1974. Her body was found in a culvert two days later near Benbrook Lake.

This story is developing and will continue to be updated.

Fort Worth police have made an arrest in connection with the murder of Carla Walker.

Walker was kidnapped in February of 1974. Her body was found in a culvert two days later near Benbrook Lake.

Glen Samuel McCurley, 77, was arrested on Monday on a capital murder charge. He remains in custody in lieu of a $100,000 bail, according to jail records.

Fort Worth police are holding a news conference at 3 p.m. Tuesday to provide additional details regarding the arrest.

In April of 2019, Fort Worth Police released a new piece of evidence from their cold case files. A letter, written anonymously 45 years ago and sent to authorities. They wrote they “know who killed Carla Walker in Benbrook" and included the following postscript.

"It is hard to say, but it is true," the letter said.

They signed only ones and zeroes for their name. The name of the suspect included by the letter writer is blacked out/redacted because the person was never positively linked to the case.

More than 40 years later, police made it public to see if it finally would lead to a clue.

#ColdCase



Carla Walker was murdered in #FortWorth in 1974. Her murder has not been solved. Cold Case is looking to speak to the author of this letter (included) about the murder - if you know the author of this letter, or are the author of this letter: 817-392-4307. pic.twitter.com/hRidfo4Rrp — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) April 19, 2019

Walker was still in her prom dress when she was abducted, killed, and her body dumped in a storm culvert not far from her home. Her siblings have always lived with horrible memories but promised to keep searching for answers.



