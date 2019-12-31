FRESNO, Calif. — Six men were arrested in connection to a mass shooting that killed four people and injured six others in the backyard of a home in Fresno back in November.

The shooting happened on Sunday, Nov. 19. The men arrested have been identified as Pao Vang, 30, Anthony Montes, 27, Porge Kue, 26, Johnny Xiong, 25, Billy Xiong, 25, and Jhovanny Delgao, 19, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

A football watch party was taking place at the home just before the shooting happened, with about 30 people attending, according to reporting by ABC30 in Fresno.

Fresno Police officials held a press conference about the arrests at 11 a.m.

Fresno Police Chief Andy Hall said at a news conference Tuesday that the suspects are all self-admitted gang members, according to AP. Hall said the suspects carried out the shooting to retaliate against a rival gang they believed was responsible for the killing hours earlier of the brother of one of the shooters.

The attack occurred in a close-knit Hmong community. The four men who were killed are 31-year-old Phia Vang, 38-year-old Kou Xiong, 40-year-old Kalaxang Thao, and 23-year-old Xy Lee. According to the Associated Press, Lee was a Hmong singer whose YouTube videos had been viewed millions of times.

California has the largest population of Hmong, with approximately 25,000 living in Fresno alone. There are approximately 300,000 Hmong living in the U.S., according to AP.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story identified one of the victims as “Xy Lang” instead of their correct name, “Xy Lee.” The error has been corrected. We apologize for this mistake.

