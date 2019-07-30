SAN DIEGO — San Diego police on Monday announced that officers last week arrested two out three men suspected of beating and robbing an 87-year-old man at his Clairemont area home last Wednesday.

"Three suspects entered the residence of the 87-year-old victim. They beat and robbed the victim and took his 2007 burgundy Honda Ridgeline," according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Martha Sainz.

The following day, on Thursday, officers responded to a call of a suspicious vehicle at 2900 Adrian Street and questioned two men found inside what turned out to be stolen Dodge Ram truck

RELATED: Robbers beat 87-year-old man during home invasion

The suspects were identified as 59-year-old John Slobig and 53-year-old Terry Jones. Both men had felony warrants and officers were able to recover a firearm.

After an extensive investigation, authorities determined that Slobig and Jones were suspects in Paul Schmidt's home invasion.

Both are being charged with robbery, elder abuse and auto theft. Schmidt's Honda Ridgeline was also recovered.

A third suspect remains outstanding, according to SDPD.

Anyone with information about the suspects was urged to call the San Diego Police Department Robbery Unit at 619-531-2299 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 888-580-8477.