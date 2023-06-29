Arrests made in double-murder of two National City teenagers

Two people were arrested in connection with the murder of 18-year-old Edwin Barrera and 16-year-old Gillian Aguilera who were shot and killed at a party in 2022.

NATIONAL CITY, Calif. — The National City Police Department announced Thursday the arrests of two people in connection with the double-murder of two teenagers gunned down at a Halloween party in 2022.

18-year-old Edwin Barrera and 16-year-old Gillian Aguilera were shot and killed on October 28 in 2022 around 11:35 p.m. in the 1800 block of East 17th Street after attending a Halloween party at a home in the area.

"I was ripped out of my sleep with screaming that will never leave me. It was scary. I could hear the horror," said Lila Silva, a neighbor who heard the whole ordeal.

Since the shooting occurred, the families of the victims and several police agencies investigating the incident, pleaded with the community to help capture the suspects involved.

Two suspects were arrested on June 27, according to Sergeant Kenneth Springer with the National City Police Department.

The names of the suspects were withheld pending a joint press conference scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on June 30.

"These arrests resulted from a joint investigation involving members of the San Diego County Violent Crimes Task Force (VCTF). VCTF is comprised of several law enforcement agencies throughout San Diego County," said Sgt. Springer in a press release.

National City Police Chief Jose Tellez, San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit, Jamie Arnold, FBI Assistant Special Agent In Charge, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan, and U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman, Southern District of California, will speak at the conference.