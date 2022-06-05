1 dead and another injured after home arson fire in El Cajon

One person is dead and another injured on Friday after an arson suspect started a fire at an El Cajon residence.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — One person is dead and another injured on Friday after an arson suspect started a fire at an El Cajon residence, according to El Cajon Police Department.

According to a press release, Court Services Deputies with the San Diego County Sheriff's Office attempted to serve a family-initiated eviction to a male resident who lived at 1282 Redwood Ave. in El Cajon with his girlfriend.

After receiving no answer at the door, the deputies continued with the eviction by attempting to enter the residence. When they attempted to open the front door, the deputies discovered it had been barricaded from the inside. At the same time, several Molotov cocktail like devices were thrown at the deputies, immediately engulfing the home in flames.

The woman who escaped the home is believed to be the suspect's girlfriend. She suffered non-life threatening, moderate burn and confirmed that the suspect was still inside the residence.

After the fire was extinguished, ECPD were able to search the burned down home and discovered the burned remains of an individual in a bathroom of the home.

Authorities did not confirm whether the victim who died in the house was in fact the male suspect who started the fire.

The home was determined to be a total loss and no neighboring structures or property were damaged by the fire.

ECPD is no longer looking for any outstanding suspects and there is no threat to the public at this time.

The El Cajon Police Department is asking that anyone with information regarding these incidents to call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311 or San Diego Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or online at SDCRIMESTOPPERS.ORG.