ATF offers $10,000 reward for information about 2016 Oceanside murder

Brandon Keiser was found shot to death on South Freeman Street.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives announced a reward for information on the cold case murder of Brandon Keiser. He was found shot to death in front of his home on South freeman Street in 2016.

As we reported on March 23, 2016, neighbors reported hearing "four loud pops" and screaming shortly after 10:00 p.m. Detectives said they believed the man was gunned down on the sidewalk shortly after some sort of argument.

CBS 8's Gene Kang was reporting from the crime scene on the night of the incident. "There is a vehicle we're hearing that left the scene, very nondescript. A dark-colored vehicle. Not a lot to go on," Lt. Matt Cole said.

Neighbors heard four "loud pops" - man shot to death. Normally quiet area. 400 blk S. Freeman in Oceanside. @CBS8 pic.twitter.com/x9JNNt5cAH — Gene Kang (@GeneKangTV) March 23, 2016

ATF "will add $10,000 to the reward, for a total of $11,000, for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for the murder of Brandon Keiser. San Diego County Crime Stoppers offered $1,000 on the 5-year anniversary of Keiser’s murder."

Brandon Keiser was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene. It's believed the shooting was not a random act, according to investigators.

Three weeks earlier on Feb. 27, 2016, Ray Lopez was shot during an attempted homicide in San Marcos, California. Detectives have reason to believe the two shootings are connected.