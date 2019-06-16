LA MESA, Calif. — Several men stole an ATM from an AM/PM store Sunday, La Mesa police said.

At least four men dressed in hoodies backed a white or gray Ford F-250 truck into the store on Massachusetts Avenue and Waite Drive at about 3 a.m. The suspects loaded the ATM into the back of the truck and took off eastbound on Waite Drive.

It was not known whether the suspects were armed. La Mesa police followed a trail of clothing and shoes down Waite Drive to Harris Street and brought in a K-9 from the National City Police department to track the suspects but none were located.

The incident was similar to another robbery at a Spring Valley 7-Eleven that occurred on June 8, but authorities have not said if the cases are related.