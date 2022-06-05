Fist fight ends in shooting at Chula Vista stoplight

Anyone with information, photos or video that would assist in the investigation are asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department.

SAN DIEGO — A suspect is still at large on Friday after a shooting that happened earlier in the week in Chula Vista, according to Chula Vista Police Department.

In a press release from CVPD, on Wednesday, at around 10 a.m., police responded to multiple calls of a shooting on Olympic Parkway at Town Center Drive in Chula Vista.

Initial information suggests that two vehicles were stopped next to each other at the intersection. A man from each car got out and the two began to physically fight. During the altercation, one of the men shot at the other person with a handgun, striking him and then fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The suspect’s vehicle was last seen going eastbound on Olympic Parkway. The victim got back into his car and drove while calling 9-1-1.

According to CVPD, He stopped a short distance away from the scene and waited for first responders.

The victim, a 34-year-old Chula Vista resident, was transported to a local hospital where he was receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the two men knew each other.

Authorities say the suspect is still at large and was described as an adult wearing dark clothing.

However, there is no indication of a continued threat to public safety.

This is an ongoing investigation and detectives are actively seeking any additional information or witnesses.

Chula Vista Police Department ask that anyone with information, photos or video that would assist in the investigation are asked to contact the Chula Vista Police Department at (619) 691-5151.

Anyone with information can also contact San Diego County Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477 or submit an anonymous tip via P3tips.