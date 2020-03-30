POWAY, Calif. — A man who attempted to sexually assault a woman at a Poway park, but stopped and fled when a good Samaritan intervened, remained at large Monday.



The attempted assault happened around 10:30 a.m. Sunday near the Poway Boys and Girls Club in the park just south of Poway Road, San Diego County sheriff's Lt. Michael Knobbe said.



A 34-year-old woman screamed for help and a person who was nearby intervened, Knobbe said. The woman then called 911 for help, but the assailant was gone by the time deputies arrived.



The suspect was described as a roughly 5-foot-11 balding white man between the ages of 35 and 40 and weighing between 230 and 240 pounds, with short, white hair. He was last seen wearing a cream- or gray-colored T-shirt and gray or black sweatpants or shorts.



Anyone with information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's department at 858-565-5555 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477. Tipsters can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.