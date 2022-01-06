Authorities seek help in identifying suspect who vandalized San Dieguito Academy High School in Encinitas

The suspect is wanted for spray-painting "vulgar slurs" on the administration building at the San Dieguito Academy High School campus early on New Year's Day.

ENCINITAS, Calif. — Authorities Thursday are seeking the public's help in identifying a suspect wanted for vandalizing an Encinitas high school.

The suspect is wanted for spray-painting "vulgar slurs" on the administration building at the San Dieguito Academy High School campus, 800 Santa Fe Drive, around 4 a.m. on New Year's Day, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

Surveillance footage also shows the suspect run away toward Santa Fe Drive. Deputies said the suspect is a man and was wearing a red sweatshirt, dark jeans and dark shoes at the time of the incident. No other description of the suspect is available.

The estimated cost of the damage is $750.

While sheriffs did not detail the contents of the vandalism, San Diego activist Tasha Williamson tweeted pictures of the spray-painted walls on New Year's Day.

"San Diego County has not changed! Our kids are going back to school in Encinitas where racial and LGBTQ hate trauma exist," Williamson wrote in part. "We continue to be subjected to racism and LGBTQ hate generation after generation."

Note: the images in the tweet above may be disturbing to some viewers.

Anyone with more information can call Detective Monica De La Torre Chavez at 760-966-3504 or leave an anonymous tip at 888-580-8477.