Authorities seek tips on man who stole 9 firearms from La Mesa gun shop

SAN DIEGO — Authorities announced a $10,000 reward Tuesday for information on a man suspected of breaking into a federal firearms licensee in La Mesa and stealing nine guns two weekends ago, during unrest following a protest against police brutality.



Around 11 p.m. on May 30, a man broke into Alex Imports Gun Shop at 7839 University Ave., Suite 104, and stole nine "long guns" from the business, said Ginger Colbrun, a Los Angeles spokeswoman for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.



The suspect was described as a roughly 5-feet-8-inch white or Hispanic man with black hair. Investigators believe he is approximately 30 years old and weighs about 200 pounds.



ATF Los Angeles is offering a reward up to $5,000 and the National Shooting Sports Foundation is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the man responsible for the burglary.



Anyone with information about the break-in is asked to call the ATF at 1-888-283-8477, visit www.reportit.com or download the mobile "reportit" app, available via Google Play or the Apple App Store. All calls will be kept confidential.