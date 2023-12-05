Barrio Logan motel owner makes deal with city to end sex trafficking, prostitution

Eight minors, including one 13-year-old who had been forced into sex work, were rescued from what's been described as a very active operation. 48 were arrested.

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN DIEGO — A motel in Barrio Logan with years of prostitution complaints, just made a deal with the San Diego City Attorney.

The property is being renovated and the owners have agreed to new rules, that aim to stop sex trafficking.

The Main Street Motel has been operating more like a Red Light District, for at least three years now. The streets, at all hours of the day are filled with women, "johns", but a deal was made to bring major change to that community.

"It was very obvious what was happening here, because people were standing in the street, being sold," San Diego City Attorney Mara Elliott said.

Elliott filed a lawsuit that forces the Main Street Motel to clean up what's happening there. They'll have to implement 36 compliance measures to stay in business.

"To my right, there's a big apartment complex - there are family homes behind me - it was not the type of area that someone would want to live in," Elliott added.

CBS 8 has been covering this one for years. Women in broad daylight, selling themselves for sex. Always a parade of cars, with interested buyers.

"It's obvious the rooms were being used for prostitution. The short term rentals, the cash payments, the clientele," Assistant Chief Paul Connelly said, of the San Diego Police Department.

When stopped by police, many of the women had Main Street Motel room keys. The police department responded to 229 calls there, since 2019, that include loitering, fights, drugs and sex trafficking.

"It's not uncommon to find teenagers out here. It's very sad," Assistant Chief Connelly added.

Eight minors, including one 13-year-old who had been forced into sex work, were rescued from what's been described as a very active operation. 48 people were arrested following a sex trafficking sting, in just the past three months.

"Although it is a sad story, it is a happy ending and we were able to rescue them and get them back to their family and get them out of this life," Assistant Chief Connelly said.

The motel in Barrio Logan is near Naval Base San Diego and is now under renovation. The owner initially saying he had no control over the guests, but after eight months of back and forth with the city attorney, has agreed to change management and pay fines to cover the City's investigation.

"If they cooperate they have a lower fine, if they don't there's a higher fine. We will make sure they stay true to their word," Elliott said.

Rooms also won't be rented by the hour, credit cards will be needed instead of cash, security guards and signs that say cameras are rolling. The Police Department will have 24 hour access to that footage.

"Those guardrails in place, we can bring sanctity back to this community," the City Attorney added.

In one more win, for this case - both the owners and operators will also be required to make a five thousand dollar donation to a non-profit, that helps victims of sex trafficking.